Derby 'Final' for Valencia

VALENCIA • The Valencian derby is not particularly well known outside Spanish football circles but there is more at stake than just bragging rights today.

Valencia, who are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, entertain local rivals Levante at the Mestalla in what will be their first La Liga match in three months after the Spanish league's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Albert Celades' men go into the contest seventh in the table, just four points off fourth-placed Real Sociedad (46), who face Osasuna on Sunday, with 11 games remaining.

Having beaten Levante 4-2 in the reverse fixture in December, Valencia have the opportunity to seal the double for the first time in their history. Their 13th-placed opponents have also not won at the Mestalla since 1937.

But before La Liga was put on ice, they were stumbling in their pursuit of a Champions League spot, going into the enforced stoppage with two defeats, two draws and just one win from their last five league games.

This caused some consternation among fans, who had appeared to be won over by Celades after the unrest that had followed the sacking of popular coach Marcelino last September.

So the break was a relief for Valencia, who are hoping to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season, giving them a chance to recharge.

But defender Gabriel Paulista believes the team will have to be on the ball, given the flurry of games in a condensed period of five weeks.

The top-four battle is equally intense with at least five sides, and potentially up to eight, within a shout of Champions League football.

Acknowledging that it was crucial to get off with a victory, Paulista yesterday said: "It is a very important game; it's a derby and neither us nor the fans want to lose any games.

"We have to start as if it was a final and go better than how we finished in March.

"We have to think we are just four points off the top four, there are a lot of games to play and we can qualify. The team is motivated to play in the Champions League again next season."

The remainder of the season will be played in front of empty stadiums unless the authorities change their mind, but he insisted that the team had to be mentally strong.

"It is different when you don't feel the fans in the stadium, but we all see the messages they send up and we will try to give them the success they deserve."

Getafe, another of Valencia's main rivals for a Champions League berth, are also in action today as they travel to ninth-placed Granada. Often the butt of jokes about their lack of history and fan base, the tiniest of the three Madrid clubs have always been overshadowed by city rivals Real and Atletico.

Getafe have also never reached the Champions League before but the fifth-placed side are defying expectations this term, just behind Sociedad on goal difference.

While the hiatus came at an inopportune time, coach Jose Bordalas is hopeful of maintaining their momentum, adding: "It's beautiful to see us causing problems for clubs that are far bigger and far richer than us."

REUTERS, XINHUA

VALENCIA V LEVANTE

Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am