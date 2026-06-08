Denmark’s Christian Eriksen in ‘good spirits’ after collapsing during friendly

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Denmark and Ukraine's players huddling to accompany Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen to a waiting ambulance during the international football friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine at Odense Stadium in Denmark, on June 7, 2026.

Copenhagen – Christian Eriksen is in “good spirits”, said the Danish football team’s doctor, despite being hospitalised after collapsing during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine, five years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the European Championship.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United midfielder, who had a type of pacemaker inserted after he collapsed in 2021, fell to the ground in the 64th minute of the match in Odense on June 7.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch while players from both teams gathered around him to shield the scene from television or smartphone cameras.

The referee called off the match and Eriksen was subsequently taken to hospital, having been shielded by both sets of players as he walked off the pitch.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen had been “briefly unconscious” but “the pacemaker responded as it should”.

Boesen was able to offer a positive update early on June 8.

“I spoke to Christian this morning, and he is doing well,” he said in comments posted on Instagram.

“He is with his family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home.”

Boesen said he and his medical team were in touch with the Danish national side’s players on a regular basis.

“We are taking good care of the players and staff and are in regular contact with them.”

Eriksen has worn the pacemaker since he collapsed during the group stage game against Finland at Euro 2020, which was played in 2021.

That led to him spending more than six months away from football.

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg praised the swift help his teammate received.

“There was a throw-in and I walked calmly to the touchline. Then I turned around and I saw Christian collapse,” he told Danish television station TV2.

“We know very well what that means and the reaction was extremely rapid and respectful.”

Denmark coach Brian Riemer, who worked with Eriksen at English Premier League side Brentford, said it had been “an extremely shocking experience for everyone, the staff, the players and the opponents”.

He said: “He’s someone who counts a lot for me. You’re closer to certain players than others and he was one of the ones I got close to at Brentford.”

Eriksen resumed his career at Brentford seven months after his collapse, having been forced to leave Inter Milan because of Italy’s rules against playing with a pacemaker.

He went on to join United, where he won the FA Cup and League Cup, and now plays for Wolfsburg in Germany, where he has another year to run on his contract.

He also returned to international football, playing for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany.

Denmark have not qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America, which starts next week.

Former Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner said the latest incident had been “really awful” but was relieved Eriksen was conscious.

“The main thing is that he was able to walk off by himself because that makes you think he’s doing OK given the circumstances,” Bendtner told TV2.

“But these are terrible images that outweigh the rest of the evening. It’s the second time it’s happened and as a friend of Christian’s, it’s really awful.”

A fellow friend of Eriksen, former Tottenham Hotspur and England winger Andros Townsend, urged his ex-teammate to retire.

He said on talkSPORT: “It’s difficult to know what’s going on in his head but of course, at the moment, there are more important things to think about than a football match.” AFP