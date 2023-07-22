Denmark stun China in 90th minute for winning World Cup return

PERTH – Denmark ended a 16-year Women’s World Cup absence with victory as a 90th-minute header from Amalie Vangsgaard broke China’s hearts in Perth on Saturday.

Vangsgaard soared highest to give Denmark a 1-0 victory and stun the crowd of 17,000 fans, most of whom were loudly supporting the Asian champions.

It was a significant victory for Denmark in an encounter between two similarly ranked teams in Group C, which is headlined by contenders England.

Led by dynamic 22-year-old Zhang Linyan, China had been the aggressors in a match that failed to live up to great heights until the dramatic ending.

Having been early powerhouses in women’s football, finishing runners-up in 1999, China hoped a shock triumph at 2022’s Asian Cup could fuel a return to their former glory.

Star striker Wang Shuang surprisingly started on the bench, as an enterprising China dominated the early exchanges with their speed on the left wing rattling a nervous Denmark.

But they were let down by poor finishing with their best chance from Zhang forcing Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen into a low save to her left.