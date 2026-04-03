Denmark enter period of transition after missing 2026 World Cup

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April 2 - Denmark’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup has plunged the national team into a period of transition, ending a decade-long run of appearances at major tournaments and raising questions over the direction of its ageing squad.

Denmark’s qualification hopes ended on Tuesday when they lost 3-1 on penalties to the Czech Republic in Prague after a 2-2 draw in the playoff final.

The setback followed a run of damaging results, including a 2-2 home draw with Belarus and a late 4-2 defeat by Scotland that handed the Scots automatic qualification.

For a nation that won the 1992 European Championship and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, the outcome marked a sharp fall. It is Denmark’s first absence from a major tournament since missing Euro 2016.

The disappointment was heightened by the success of regional rivals Sweden and Norway, who both qualified, leaving Denmark as the only Scandinavian nation to miss out.

"It must be one of the biggest debacles in Danish national team football," former Denmark international Mikkel Beckmann told broadcaster DR.

"We have stumbled against three teams that should be significantly worse than us."

The campaign underlined the challenges facing coach Brian Riemer as Denmark attempt to rebuild without a settled veteran core.

Critics have questioned his failure to find a long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen, 34, whose influence has waned during the qualification campaign.

While Mikkel Damsgaard, 25, has shown promise at Brentford, he has struggled to exert the level of control Eriksen once did for the national side.

Eriksen’s ability to lift those around him, particularly an often misfiring attack, has not been replicated.

Now with Wolfsburg and nearing the end of his career, Eriksen said after the defeat that he has played his final World Cup qualifying campaign. He started Tuesday’s match on the bench.

Without his presence, Denmark’s forwards often appeared isolated, and Riemer has yet to find a system capable of maximising their strengths.

Denmark dominated possession in Prague but lacked a clinical edge, a pattern that defined an inconsistent qualifying run.

The team also appears short of natural leaders. Following the retirement of Simon Kjaer, and with the influence of Eriksen and captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 30, diminishing, Denmark no longer possess the leadership depth that previously underpinned their success.

Hojbjerg struggled to impose himself in midfield against the Czech Republic as Denmark lost their customary defensive balance, while carrying the burden of leadership.

Riemer has resisted growing calls for his resignation. He signed a contract extension last October that runs through the 2028 European Championship.

"I am the right person to lead this reconstruction," Riemer told DR. "Several established stars are phasing out. It is a painful process, and right now, the pain is at its maximum because we missed the biggest stage." REUTERS