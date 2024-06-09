Denmark beat Norway 3-1 in final Euro warm-up

COPENHAGEN - Denmark wrapped up their Euro 2024 preparations with a 3-1 win over Norway at Brondby Stadium that saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg score for the third international game in a row, with Erling Haaland grabbing a consolation goal for the visitors.

Midfielder Hojbjerg got the June 8 proceedings under way with a 12th-minute strike from his powerful right foot, and the Danes added a second when defender Jannick Vestergaard headed home Andreas Skov Olsen's corner nine minutes later.

With Denmark making a slew of second-half changes, Haaland had a goal chalked off after a VAR review in the 65th minute but there was no stopping him seven minutes later when a superb Martin Odegaard pass teed him up to reduce the deficit.

Youssef Poulsen netted a third in second-half stoppage time to give the Danes the perfect send-off as they head to Germany, where they will face Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C, with the Slovenians up first in Stuttgart on June 16. REUTERS