Demin takes swipe at sacked Parker

LONDON • Bournemouth yesterday sacked manager Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool - the joint-heaviest defeat in English Premier League history.

In a parting shot at the former Fulham boss, the first managerial casualty of the season, owner Maxim Demin said: "In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history."

Parker had taken several public swipes at Bournemouth's board over their failure to strengthen the Cherries after the club's return to the top flight following two seasons in the Championship.

At the start of the campaign, the 41-year-old admitted that his team were "way short of where we need to be" and after the Reds rout, he claimed "there is no denying we are under-equipped at this level".

Bournemouth beat Aston Villa in their league opener but have since lost their last three games.

While Parker has had an incredibly difficult start to the season, facing Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in a row, he has also not been helped by a lack of spending.

Unlike fellow promoted clubs Fulham and Nottingham Forest, both of whom have been aggressive in the transfer window, Bournemouth have been passive this summer, signing three players for free and getting Marcos Senesi and Marcus Tavernier for less than £23 million (S$37.6 million).

Pundit Micah Richards felt Parker had to shoulder some of the blame for his firing.

The former City defender said: "With that interview, he was a little bit too honest. He has basically said to his players that he doesn't think they are very good... We are in the Premier League and you are supposed to be telling me how good we are, even if you've got to lie at certain times to build that confidence up."

Interim manager Gary O'Neil will take charge when they host 19th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers today.

