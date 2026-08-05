Delivery of wrong-sized Lions jerseys leaves fans upset

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The new national football jersey collection from adidas' new partnership with the Football Association of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Excitement over the launch of new Singapore national team jerseys by adidas has turned to frustration for some Lions fans, who received the wrong sizes after placing their orders.

These fans are now racing to secure replacements before Singapore’s Aug 7 ASEAN Championship match against Indonesia and the National Day weekend.

The German sportswear giant and Football Association of Singapore kicked off a multi-year partnership on Aug 1 with new home-and-away kits that went on sale on Aug 2. The national team jersey retails at $99, while the on-field authentic top costs $169.

Lions fan Shafique Saat, 32, said he purchased three authentic versions of the home kit via the adidas mobile app on Aug 2.

He exchanged adiClub (adidas’ membership programme) points that he had amassed for a 30 per cent discount voucher and ordered three jerseys – two in large for his friend and his brother-in-law, and one in small for himself. He paid $354 in total.

On Aug 4, when Shafique collected the jerseys from a parcel pickup station, he found one small-sized and two XL-size jerseys instead. He told The Straits Times that he has reached out to adidas via the app, and was told that it would check and e-mail him after investigating. He has yet to hear from the brand.

Shafique said: “We were very excited about the kit launch and were looking forward to receiving them. I feel for my friend and brother-in-law because it is their jerseys that came in the wrong sizes, and they wanted to wear it for the National Day weekend.

“I also thought this was an isolated incident, but when I looked online, I realised that so many others are facing the same issue.”

In an Instagram update at about 2pm on Aug 5, adidas Singapore said it is aware of “an issue affecting online orders related to pricing and product sizing” and added: “We are currently looking into this and will share more information shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

Many took to adidas Singapore’s Instagram page to express their frustration or try to swop with others who had also received the wrong sizes. A user named lydiaizzati said: “love you Adidas, really. I bought 7 SG jerseys for my families but why... You send... wrong size?????”

Another user, ouimarkooi, said: “Ordered M and got sent an L size. Couldn’t do exchange for correct M size on adidas app so had to initiate return and make a whole new purchase. Hopefully, the correct size comes this 2nd time around.”

Shafique pointed out that the adidas website and app now state that the purchase of the new kits are “excluded from all promotional discounts and offers”, which was not the case when he placed his order on Aug 2 and hopes adidas will honour his purchase.

“It makes me wonder if it was deliberate,” he said.

“I do not know what the next step is because from what I’ve read, there are no in-store exchanges and I have to return (the items) and wait for a refund and make a new purchase. Will I also lose my points? I hope adidas comes out to clarify as soon as possible.”

Another Lions fan who wanted to be known only as Jia Hui had ordered a large-sized jersey but received an XL one instead. The 33-year-old said he had been looking forward to wearing the kit to the ASEAN Championship match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7, where the Lions will debut the new jersey.

He said: “I think it is very disappointing... and I am quite upset. Knowing that I’m not the only one who received the wrong size worsens it. I was one of the many people who managed to use my adiClub points to check out at a discounted price (15 per cent off) on the day of release. I am planning to swop my jersey with someone.

“If not, I’ll return it and then get a new one.”

The return policy on the adidas Singapore website states that once a return arrives at one of its warehouses and “the quality has been approved, we’ll initiate your refund”, which can take up to 14 business days.

Fans who have received the wrong sizes have also turned to online marketplace Carousell to try to sell their kits or find someone to swop kits with. As at noon on Aug 5, there were several such posts on the platform.

On Aug 2, the sportswear giant held a launch event at the adidas Brand Centre in Orchard, where Singapore football icons Fandi Ahmad, Aleksandar Duric and Nazri Nasir were guests.

The home jersey sports the iconic red look, with navy blue and white on the collar and sleeves.

The away jersey sees the return of the Coventry blue colours worn by the team who ended a 12-year drought when they won the 1977 Malaysia Cup under legendary coach Choo Seng Quee – a nod to the Republic’s football history and heritage.