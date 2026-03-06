Defending champions China, North Korea reach Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, Australia, March 6 - Defending champions China and North Korea strolled into the quarter-finals of the Women's Asian Cup on Friday, grabbing their second straight wins in Group B as Uzbekistan and Bangladesh succumbed to successive defeats.

China, seeking a record-extending 10th title, beat Uzbekistan 3-0 with Li Qingtong netting a brace, after a dominant North Korea beat tournament debutants Bangladesh 5-0 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

China broke through against a stubborn Uzbekistan defence at the half-hour mark, when Shao Ziqin calmly slotted a penalty into the bottom left corner after she was brought down in the box.

Uzbekistan keeper Maftuna Jonimqulova did well to save multiple close-range attempts from Shao and Zhang Linyan, but her luck ran out in the 51st minute when she collided with a teammate trying to intercept a cross, allowing Li to shoot into the empty net.

Li completed her brace 26 minutes later, heading into the net from Zhang Xin's cross to seal a comfortable win for China.

Earlier, Bangladesh held off North Korea until late in the first half as the three-time champions had two goals disallowed, but the floodgates opened in stoppage time before the break, with Myong Yu-jong and Kim Kyong-yong scoring two minutes apart.

Chae Un-yong scored the third goal in the 62nd minute, and two minutes later, Kyong-yong added another to continue the onslaught. A 90th-minute strike from Kim Hye-yong capped the win, as Bangladesh had no shot on North Korea's goal in the whole game.

Uzbekistan face Bangladesh on Monday aiming to reach the quarter-finals as one of the best-performing third-placed teams, while North Korea play China in a simultaneous clash in Sydney in a battle to top the group. REUTERS