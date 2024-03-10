Defenders earn Wolves 2-1 win over Fulham

WOLVERHAMPTON, England - Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a close-range goal by Rayan Ait-Nouri and a deflected shot from fellow defender Nelson Semedo.

The result moved Wolves up to eighth in the league on 41 points and kept intact their more than four-decade unbeaten streak at home to the Londoners.

The hosts' first goal came in the 52nd minute when Algerian international Ait-Nouri scooped the ball into the roof of the net after a Mario Lemina cutback from a free kick.

Semedo sealed the win 15 minutes later with a shot from just outside the area which hit Tom Cairney on the way in.

Fulham missed golden chances in the first half when Harry Wilson fluffed his shot in a one-on-one with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and Tosin Adarabioyo smacked the bar with a close-range effort.

Sa prevented a late comeback with two brilliant saves before Alex Iwobi hooked in from close range deep into stoppage time to give Fulham a late consolation goal.

Defeat left the visitors 12th in the table on 35 points.

The only sour note of the day for Wolves was seeing their best player, Pedro Neto, limp off with an injured hamstring towards the end of the first half. REUTERS