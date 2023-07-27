Defeat by Real Madrid shows why Manchester United need new striker: Erik ten Hag

HOUSTON – Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of his Real Madrid career as they defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Houston on Wednesday, which Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag said emphasised their need for a new striker.
Said ten Hag, whose team failed to find the net with any of their 14 shots: “There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start, and scoring goals.
“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.
“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. (Alejandro) Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”
Meanwhile, English midfielder Bellingham, who joined Real from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million (S$151.7 million) plus about €30m in add-ons transfer in June, opened his account with an exquisite finish after just six minutes.
Real defender Antonio Rudiger caught the United defence napping with a ball that sent Bellingham bearing down on goal, although replays suggested he was offside.
The 20-year-old took one touch to control and then lifted a delicate chip over on-rushing United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give Real a deserved lead.
Said Bellingham: “I look like I am enjoying it, I like to think. So far, so good. I am enjoying playing with this team, learning from so many great players. I am definitely not getting carried away just yet. There are big challenges to come this season.
“It is the biggest club with the best players. The expectations are high as they should be.”
Brazilian international Vinicius Jr. might have doubled the Real lead shortly afterwards but scuffed his shot from eight metres out to let United off the hook.
United, meanwhile, almost got back on level terms after 36 minutes, but Rashford was just unable to find the target from a tight angle.
With Real in control, United’s frustration boiled over shortly before half-time when Lisandro Martinez clattered into Bellingham with a wild tackle. Bellingham reacted angrily and Martinez earned a booking for the challenge.
After a flurry of changes at half-time United looked improved after the break, but Real created the better chances, with Eder Militao almost making it 2-0 on 69 minutes only to see his shot cleared off the line.
Real finally made the game safe in the 89th minute, with Lucas Vazquez crossing for veteran forward Joselu to light up the NRG Stadium with a stunning overhead kick for 2-0.
There was another La Liga versus Premier League clash later on Wednesday as Leandro Trossard bagged a second-half brace as Arsenal twice came from behind to defeat Spanish champions Barcelona 5-3 in a pre-season friendly in Los Angeles.
Belgian international Trossard netted in the 55th and 78th minutes as the English Premier League runners-up completed an emphatic victory at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Arsenal’s other goals came via Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira, while Barca’s goals came from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.
The start of an entertaining encounter at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams was delayed by 30 minutes after Arsenal’s team bus was held up in traffic en route to the stadium.
Said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: “It got really competitive for a friendly match. It got that way after the first tackle, the first goal.
“Playing in front of 70,000 people helps create an atmosphere. They are elite players and they all want to win. But at the end, I think it got a bit too much for a friendly.”
His Barca counterpart Xavi Hernandez added: “I said to Arteta that it was like a Champions League game. It was a little unusual, the intensity they put into the game.
“We took it seriously but they played at a different tempo and deserved the win. We were a little soft in defence.”
Meanwhile, also in the United States, Newcastle United came back from a goal down to Nicolas Jackson’s 12th-minute opener to draw 1-1 with Chelsea. Miguel Almiron scored the equaliser in first-half added time in his former Atlanta stomping ground.
After the match, Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said his squad is to big, noting: “What we cannot have is a massive squad, players not involved and then it’s going to create a mess in the squad. Maybe less is more and more is less, it is not mathematic. That is why I need to make clear we don’t need a big squad.
“We need 22, 23, 24 players with some younger and that’s it. I am so sorry because maybe the decision will be tough but we need to build a good and balanced team who want to compete for things.” AFP, REUTERS