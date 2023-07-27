Defeat by Real Madrid shows why Manchester United need new striker: Erik ten Hag

HOUSTON – Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of his Real Madrid career as they defeated Manchester United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in Houston on Wednesday, which Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag said emphasised their need for a new striker.

Said ten Hag, whose team failed to find the net with any of their 14 shots: “There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start, and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. (Alejandro) Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”

Meanwhile, English midfielder Bellingham, who joined Real from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million (S$151.7 million) plus about €30m in add-ons transfer in June, opened his account with an exquisite finish after just six minutes.

Real defender Antonio Rudiger caught the United defence napping with a ball that sent Bellingham bearing down on goal, although replays suggested he was offside.

The 20-year-old took one touch to control and then lifted a delicate chip over on-rushing United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give Real a deserved lead.