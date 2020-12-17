Defeat has Lampard questioning Blues' mental strength

LONDON • Frank Lampard believes Chelsea have become complacent after the Blues blew a lead to lose 2-1 at Wolves on Tuesday, suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time under his management.

For the second time in four days, the Blues have wasted the chance to move top of the Premier League. They lost for the first time in 18 matches in all competitions at Everton on Saturday.

Lampard himself called into question his side's title credentials after the 1-0 loss at Goodison Park and feels his players may have got carried away with their unbeaten run.

"Performance is what gives you results. We were playing very well, on a long unbeaten run and then maybe the lads think, 'We're playing well'," he said. "The minute you think you're playing well, things like this can happen."

Lampard admitted he was particularly irked after Pedro Neto broke clear to win the game in the 95th minute.

Olivier Giroud had grabbed the opener for the visitors, who also hit the bar through Kurt Zouma, only for Daniel Podence to equalise in the second half with a slightly deflected strike.

"If you're not playing well, which we weren't tonight, hang on to the 1-0. Play, control the game, and don't allow counter-attacks like we did," said Lampard.

There was more evidence that Chelsea are still a team in transition after a £220 million (S$395.4 million) summer spending spree as two of their big money signings, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, failed to sparkle at Molineux.

Lampard's men remain in fifth on 22 points, three adrift of co-leaders Tottenham and Liverpool, who played each other yesterday.

Victory was no more than Wolves deserved as they bounced back from two consecutive defeats since losing Mexican striker and top scorer Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull.

"We reacted well," said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. "I think we were always in the game. We were well organised and in the second half, we played really well.

"We always mention character. It's there when things go well for us, and it's still there when things aren't going so well.

"Football is a game that is played until the last whistle and this is what is most important, the character along with the focus.

"We have commitment, with the support of each other. This is what I think is character."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE