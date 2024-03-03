Declan Rice embracing his new role at Arsenal

LONDON – Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice believes his role now is different to the one he fulfilled at his former club West Ham United.

Before his £100 million (S$170 million) move across London in the summer, the Englishman was seen more as a defensive midfielder.

But with the Gunners, the newly minted London Football Awards Premier League Player of the Year alternates between being a deep-lying No. 6 and a more attack-minded No. 8. He has also taken on set-piece responsibilities and has four goals and six assists this season.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s English Premier League trip to Sheffield United on March 4, the 25-year-old told ESPN: “My role has completely changed to what I was doing at West Ham and it has taken time to adapt, to improve, to ask questions, and I am really just trying to buy into it.

“I was bought for a lot of money, I want to ask questions and improve, and I want to win stuff with this club...

“I have this conversation with the manager (Mikel Arteta) all the time. A couple of weeks ago he said, ‘You don’t realise the potential of how far you can go.’

“Maybe sometimes I don’t, maybe sometimes I play it down and I don’t feel as confident as I seem. The next thing is winning trophies.”

Arteta has urged his free-scoring team to stay “ruthless and efficient” as they seek a first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners were in pole position for the bulk of last season but faltered in the home stretch, allowing Manchester City to overtake them and secure a third straight title.

Arsenal are third, five points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. Second-placed Manchester City are a point ahead of the Gunners, although they can extend that advantage if they win the Manchester derby on March 3. The result was unavailable at press time.

On a run of six league wins in a row, Arteta’s men have scored 25 goals in those matches and conceded just three times.

The Spaniard was asked about the potential importance of goal difference in a tight title race.

“For sure, it’s an important element,” said Arteta.

“First of all, you have to earn the right to win the games and then we want to be ruthless and efficient in front of goal and I think lately we’ve been really good.”

He was aware of the dangers of over-confidence among his players, with the Arsenal manager expecting a tough match against the bottom-of-the-table Blades.

“We were very clear straight after Newcastle the difficulty that we will have on Monday to beat Sheffield, so hopefully they are very, very aware,” he said.

Arsenal will be boosted by the return of Thomas Partey to the squad after a four-month absence.

Gabriel Jesus, who was on the bench during the 4-1 win over Newcastle after a knee injury, is available but not ready to start.

AFP, REUTERS