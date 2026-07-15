Declan Rice declared fit to start for England in World Cup semi-final

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ATLANTA – England coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed on July 14 that Declan Rice is fit to start in the World Cup semi-final against reigning champions Argentina.

“Everyone is fit to start and everyone was in training except for Jarell (Quansah) who is suspended and Jordan Henderson,” Tuchel told reporters in Atlanta on the eve of the July 15 showdown.

Henderson is out after breaking his arm in a freak accident at the end of England’s win over co-hosts Mexico in the last 16. Rice has been struggling with illness and came off at half-time in the quarter-final victory over Norway.

“Rice is ready to start and as well recovered as possible,” said the German Tuchel, who was excited by the prospect of seeing England renew their longstanding rivalry with Argentina.

“It is a big rivalry, two big football nations, everyone who loves football and follows the World Cup knows about this and about what it brings.

“We expect an intense and emotional match, with a lot of momentum swings.”

The history surrounding the fixture includes the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico City when Diego Maradona scored twice to knock England out, the first with the infamous “Hand of God” and the second one of the greatest goals of all time.

There was also the 1998 last-16 tie which Argentina won on penalties after David Beckham was sent off in Saint-Etienne.

“We don’t use it as a fuel,” Tuchel said of the rivalry.

“We know why we are here, we know what we want, we were never shy of expecting that from ourselves, and of saying it or of dreaming it.

“We are in the semi-finals, and we arrive very hungry. We want to have the next win. We respect our opponent but we don’t dip into historic events and we don’t make it bigger than it is.” AFP