Dear FAS, it’s time to be honest

Once again, it has happened and it is no surprise.

The Singapore men’s Under-22 football team have crashed out of the SEA Games group stage. The same night, the women’s team were eliminated.

It is now 10 years since the Young Lions made the semi-finals. The Lionesses – who only returned to the biennial event in 2022 – have never made the top four.

We know what happens next. A review by you – Football Association of Singapore (FAS) – will be conducted to pinpoint the fault areas. But we are still no closer to seeing improvement at the Games.

Perhaps it is time to do things a little differently.

Greatness comes from humility and Singapore football has to admit its shortcomings before building itself up again. Greatness, and gold, is not what fans ask for, just a team they can get behind.

FAS, it’s time to be honest – with yourselves and with the stakeholders. It is time to accept that Singapore football is in the doldrums, that we are now minnows of the region. And it is time to be transparent about where we stand and what needs to be done to correct the wrongs.

Singapore’s U-22 head coach Philippe Aw said after a 1-0 loss to Hong Kong in the Merlion Cup semi-final that another decade of disappointment is in the offing and added: “What is happening today is the cause of 10 years ago.”

A refreshingly honest assesment from a coach affiliated with you. His reward? He’s been shackled.

Your displeasure with his comments showed when The Straits Times requested for an interview ahead of the SEA Games, only to be told it could only be done over e-mail and not in person.

In ST’s conversations with your staff or coaches, they are always keen to discuss the reasons behind the continued decline, as long as the conversation is off the record.

How can it get better if Singapore football cannot admit its mistakes?

After the last Games exit in Hanoi, then Young Lions head coach Nazri Nasir admitted that a lack of preparation contributed to it. He bemoaned that the players’ involvement in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) meant he had only a week to work with Games squad, stating they needed more in-camp training and international games.