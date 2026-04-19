De Zerbi says Tottenham can win last five games in survival battle

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LONDON, April 18 - Tottenham Hotspur have not won a Premier League game in 2026 but new manager Roberto de Zerbi saw enough in Saturday's gut-wrenching 2-2 home draw with Brighton & Hove Albion to convince him they can still escape relegation.

It had looked as though a superb goal by Xavi Simons would give Tottenham a first league win in 15 games and take them out of the bottom three, but they were left floored as Brighton's Georginio Rutter equalised in the fifth minute of added time.

Tottenham are in 18th place with 31 points from 33 games and could find themselves adrift if Nottingham Forest and West Ham United win their games in hand against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The spectre of a first relegation since 1977 hung over the glistening stadium as the fans drifted out on Saturday, but there was none of the booing that has accompanied so many Tottenham setbacks this season.

The reality is, however, that Tottenham could have to win all of their remaining five games to avoid the drop.

"It's not finished yet, it's tough, we have another five games," De Zerbi, Tottenham's third manager this season after the sacking of Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, told reporters.

"Now it is difficult to hear my words, but if you watch the players and analyse the level of the players, I think we can win five games in a row. Not to be arrogant because I am not arrogant, especially now but we have the quality enough to fight and win games in a row."

De Zerbi has said the biggest challenge in the time he has available is to create a positive mentality. On Saturday he said his players had shown 'blood and character'.

"We have to improve a lot of things. The crucial part is to keep this mentality and I told the players to come on Monday afternoon with the same behaviour they showed today," he said.

"I don't want to work with sad people, with negative people. They have to believe in myself. If I am here, it's because I am positive to stay in the Premier League next season."

Tottenham were boosted by the return of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur while playmaker James Maddison was on the bench for the first time this season after an ACL injury.

Their next match is away at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday. REUTERS