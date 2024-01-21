De Rossi enjoys winning start at Roma as El Shaarawy shines

ROME, Italy - Stephan El Shaarawy orchestrated both goals for AS Roma as they earned a 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona on Saturday in Serie A, securing newly appointed manager Daniele De Rossi a perfect start.

After 19 minutes, Roma broke the deadlock as El Shaarawy made a run into the box before passing to the unmarked Romelu Lukaku, who scored his ninth league goal of the season.

Six minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead as El Shaarawy flicked a cross towards Lorenzo Pellegrini at the back post and the midfielder volleyed into the roof of the net.

Verona pulled one back in the 76th minute when Michael Folorunsho unleashed a curled shot from around 30 metres, catching Roma keeper Rui Patricio off guard as the ball slipped through his gloves.

The atmosphere at the crowded Stadio Olimpico was vibrant and supportive as fans gathered to witness the start of a new period, following the departure of coach Jose Mourinho earlier in thw week.

Roma are now eighth with 32 points, while 18-placed Verona sit in the relegation zone with 17 points. REUTERS