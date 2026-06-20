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De Jong to start for Dutch against Sweden

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Japan's Yukinari Sugawara REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Japan's Yukinari Sugawara REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

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HOUSTON, June 20 - Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has shaken off an injury and will start the World Cup Group F match on Saturday against Sweden, who will feature the attacking duo of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.

• Memphis Depay starts on the bench for the Netherlands.

• Quinten Timber out with concussion.

• Gyokeres and Isak lead Sweden attack.

• Yasin Ayari starts in midfield after scoring two goals in the opening game.

Lineups:

The Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Denzel Dumfries; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders; Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey.

Sweden: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Isak Hien, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexander Bernhardsson; Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.