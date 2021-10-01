De Gea is 'the best in the world'

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed David de Gea as the "best goalkeeper in the world" and said the Spaniard had rescued them in Wednesday's 2-1 last-gasp Champions League win over Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with his stoppage-time winner as the Red Devils came from behind to secure their first win in Group F but for Solskjaer, his No. 1 was the star of the show.

De Gea had lost his starting place in the English Premier League to Dean Henderson towards the end of last season and started this campaign with question marks over his future, but he has put in a string of solid performances over the first two months to justify his inclusion in the starting line-up.

For their efforts, Villarreal should have gotten at least a draw at Old Trafford but could only get past the 30-year-old just once via Paco Alcacer as he made six saves, including an incredible double stop to deny Boulaye Dia from close range.

Alex Telles, in the team because of Luke Shaw's injury, opened his account for United with a stunning volley for the equaliser before Ronaldo notched the winner, a record-extending 136 goals in 178 Champions League appearances.

"Thankfully, we had the best goalkeeper in the world," Solskjaer said. "David was fantastic. Second half, they had more of the ball, it was open and they deserved to lead."

De Gea did not enjoy similar acclaim in last season's Europa League final against the same opponents, failing to save 11 kicks in a penalty shoot-out before missing his own effort to hand the La Liga side the title. But Solskjaer said he was pleased with his response in their rematch four months later.

"He had a difficult summer after (the Europa League final), he went to the Euros, didn't play there, but he's really come back with a determination, a belief and work rate I enjoy," the Norwegian added.

"In this game he got his deserved outcome, because he saved us tonight. We have to be realistic and say that."

On Ronaldo, who had a quiet game before his heroics at the death, Solskjaer paid tribute to the Portuguese forward's desire to keep plugging away even though he was starved of service.

"That's what happens at Old Trafford, we had to throw caution to the wind and got lucky in the end," he said.

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STATS MOST APPEARANCES 178 MOST GOALS 136 MOST GOALS IN A SEASON 17 (2013-14) MOST GOALS IN KNOCKOUT STAGES 67 MOST FINAL WINS 5 NOTABLE FEAT Ronaldo is the only player to score in three finals.

"When you've got Cristiano on the pitch, there is always a chance.

"That is what he has done throughout his career - he is so strong mentally, he just stays in the game, I have seen him all day today, the way he built himself up for the game, focused.

"He's done that so many times... When he gets that one chance, it is a goal. It is the true mark of a very, very good finisher that he keeps calm when the chance arrives."

United, who lost to Young Boys in their opening game of Europe's elite club competition, are third in the group with three points from two games, while Villarreal are bottom on one point.

They return to Premier League action against Everton at home tomorrow.

REUTERS