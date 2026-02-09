Dazzling Dimarco guides Inter to 5-0 win at Sassuolo

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 8 - Federico Dimarco laid on a hat-trick of assists as Inter Milan thumped 10-man Sassuolo 5-0 on Sunday to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Serie A table with a commanding performance in Reggio Emilia.

Inter have 58 points from their 24 games and top the table from city rivals AC Milan, who have played one game fewer. Sassuolo lie 11th in the table with 29 points from 24 games.

Dimarco had a hand in goals for Yann Bisseck, Marcus Thuram and Manuel Akanji, while Lautaro Martinez and Luis Henrique were also on the scoresheet as Inter overwhelmed their hosts.

Sassuolo might have had a goal inside the opening minute but Ismael Kone’s shot was cleared off the line by Dimarco, who was effective at both ends of the pitch. The home side finished with 10 men when Nemanja Matic received a second yellow card for dissent. REUTERS