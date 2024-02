LONDON – In bang-for-buck terms, the Manchester United of 2023 rate decidedly low. For an accumulated cost of €1.422 billion (S$2.06 billion), a squad revealed as the most expensive in history by a Uefa report released this week won the League Cup and finished third in last season’s Premier League, 14 points behind champions Manchester City.

They followed that up by exiting the Champions League, and European competition in full during a near-disastrous first half of the season.