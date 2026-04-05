Daylight offside rule tested in Canadian league opener

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April 4 - Canadian soccer took centre stage in a FIFA experiment on Saturday as the country’s top-flight league began testing a “daylight” offside rule aimed at speeding up play and encouraging attacking football.

The rule was introduced at the opening match of the Canadian Premier League season as part of efforts by global soccer authorities to cut delays caused by video reviews, reduce controversy over marginal offside decisions and shift the balance of the game in favour of attackers.

"I see this as an opportunity to grow as a coach. It's going to give me more tools for the future," Atletico Ottawa head coach Diego Mejia told reporters.

Under the rule, an attacker is deemed onside if any part of the body that can legally score is level with, or further away from the goal line than, the second-to-last defender. An offside offence is only given if there is visible space — the so‑called “daylight” — between the attacker and the defender.

The concept has been championed for years by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, as a way to ease frustration over marginal decisions and limit delays that have fueled debate long after matches have finished.

Wenger called the Canadian experience "an important pilot."

Players from reigning champions Atletico Ottawa and Forge FC were involved in the first application of the new rule on Saturday, including a video review triggered after a penalty award was challenged by the defending side.

Under the revised Canadian system, head coaches are allowed two challenges per match for game‑changing decisions, with the referee reviewing each appeal using video assistance.

The initial review took more than five minutes but was not centred on an offside decision, as officials assessed two possible offsides, a potential foul in the buildup and a collision between the goalkeeper and the striker that led to the penalty.

The challenge was unsuccessful.

A later offside decision using the daylight rule did not interrupt the flow of the match.

Video assistance itself is also new to the Canadian league and was used for the first time on Saturday. Some commentators said officials would need time to adapt to both the revised offside interpretation and the new technology. The system in use is not full VAR, but FIFA’s lighter Football Video Support (FVS) model.

The Canadian league’s willingness to adopt the rule has given FIFA a professional testing ground, something European leagues have so far resisted.

Critics argue the change could push defenders, particularly centre backs, to adopt more cautious positioning.

Others say it could open space in midfield, with defenders likely to hold deeper lines. REUTERS