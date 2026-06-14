David Raya relaxed despite Spain goalkeeper debate

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Spain's David Raya enjoyed an outstanding season at Arsenal, helping the Gunners to a first Premier League title in 22 years and to reach the Champions League final.

CHATTANOOGA, United States - David Raya believes Spain “are in good hands” no matter who starts the World Cup in goal as he battles with Unai Simon and Joan Garcia to be Luis de la Fuente’s number one.

Raya enjoyed an outstanding season at Arsenal, helping the Gunners to a first Premier League title in 22 years and to reach the Champions League final.

Garcia also shone as Barcelona won La Liga, but they are reportedly set to miss out as Simon is expected to start.

The Athletic Bilbao stopper has been Spain’s number one at the past three major tournaments, including when La Roja won Euro 2024.

“I think Spain is in good hands, whoever plays,” Raya told a press conference on June 13 at Spain’s training base in Chattanooga.

“Since Unai debuted, he has performed at a really high level. We have won the Nations League, the Euros with him and he’s a great goalkeeper who has given us these titles.”

Raya, 30, has spent the vast majority of his career in England.

He moved to Blackburn as a teenager and spent a loan spell at sixth-tier Southport, before making his name in the Premier League with Brentford.

In three years at Arsenal, he has won the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in the Premier League every season.

But much of the debate in his homeland has centred on whether Garcia should be selected ahead of Simon rather than Raya.

“I have spent a lot of years abroad and I remember the first time I came to the national team sometimes they asked who I was,” he added on whether he has been overlooked in Spain.

“I am doing my job for my club to be the best I can be and to be able to represent my country, which is the most important thing. I am here to help the team as much as possible and to win the second (World Cup) star.”

There is little more Raya could have done to convince De la Fuente after a stunning season at club level.

On top of ending their long wait to win the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s men also reached a first Champions League final for 20 years, but defeat on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain denied them becoming champions of Europe for the first time.

“Personally, I think it was a very successful season and collectively it was spectacular,” he said.

“We managed to win the Premier League, which was so wanted by our fans and by the club. It has been a great season and I am very happy with my performances as well.”

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15 before also facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. AFP