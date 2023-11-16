David Beckham says youthful England can win Euro 2024

MUMBAI – David Beckham believes that England’s young stars have a “real opportunity” to end the nation’s decades-long wait for a major trophy at the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

The former England captain won multiple titles in a glittering club career but failed to lift silverware at international level despite playing in talent-packed sides.

Gareth Southgate’s team, fourth in the Fifa rankings, have a good recent record at major tournaments but England have not tasted glory since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and agonisingly lost to Italy on penalties in the European Championship final at Wembley three years later.

Southgate’s men, who lost to France in the last eight at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have already qualified for the Euro 2024 Finals with two matches to go, against Malta on Friday and North Macedonia on Monday.

The side boast an impressive array of attacking talent including Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, 20, and Harry Kane, who is enjoying a prolific season at Bayern Munich.

“I really believe in this England team,” Beckham, 48, said on Wednesday. “I believe in Gareth Southgate and what he’s doing and what he’s done for a number of years now.

“We were unfortunate to lose in the Euros final against Italy, but we were so close. And I’ve seen that when our national team has some kind of success, the way our country comes together is incredible.”

The former Manchester United and Real midfielder, visiting India in his role as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, added: “I don’t want to speak too soon, but the 2024 Euros, I think that we have a real opportunity with young players like Cole Palmer, like Jude Bellingham, and the other players that we have in the team.

“And of course, you know, we have a captain like Harry Kane who still continues to inspire his team and still continues to score goals. So I think we have a real opportunity.”

Despite facing minnows Malta and North Macedonia, England would not want to take their foot off the gas as they aim to secure a top seeding for December’s group-stage draw.

Beckham, meanwhile, also said that England’s triumph in the Women’s European Championship in 2022 has inspired a new generation of girls in the country to take up sports and his own daughter is one of them.

On an unforgettable day for the nation, the hosts lifted the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium, the 87,192 attendance a record for a Uefa tournament, men’s or women’s.