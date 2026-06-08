Danish football player Christian Eriksen collapses during Ukraine friendly

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Christian Eriksen has worn a pacemaker on his heart since he collapsed during the group stage game against Finland at Euro 2020.

COPENHAGEN - Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine on June 7, five years after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championships.

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances,” the Danish football association wrote on social media.

The 34-year-old has worn a pacemaker on his heart since he collapsed during the group stage game against Finland at Euro 2020, which was played in 2021.

That led to him spending more than six months away from football.

On June 7, he fell to the ground in the 64th minute of the match, with Denmark leading 2-1 at the time.

Denmark's and Ukraine's players gather after Christian Eriksen has been taken away in an ambulance, after the football friendly has been whistled off early on June 7 at Odense Stadium, in Odense, Denmark. PHOTO: EPA

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to give Eriksen assistance and the referee called off the match a quarter of an hour later.

Eriksen was subsequently taken to hospital in Odense, where the match was played.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” said Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen.

“As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should.

“He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.

“He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident.” AFP