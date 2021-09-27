Daniel, 19, 3rd Maldini to score for Milan

MILAN • One of Italian football's most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet on Saturday when Daniel Maldini netted in a 2-1 win for AC Milan over Spezia on his first league start for the club.

The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two defensive greats, by scoring in Italy's top flight with a 48th-minute header, which provisionally sent the Rossoneri top of the table.

"Daniel has talent, technique, he reads the game well and knows how to integrate himself," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told broadcaster DAZN.

The teenager said he found the going "hard". "It was hard finding space, moving around and creating chances seemed very hard. Luckily in the second half, some space opened up and it became easier."

Daniele Verde's deflected strike drew the home side level at the Stadio Alberto Picco, but a late goal from substitute Brahim Diaz restored Milan's lead.

Pioli opted to hand Maldini his first start after a gruelling run of four games in 10 days for his side. The coach's decision paid off when the teenager got in front of his marker to head in Pierre Kalulu's cross after the break, following a first half lacking in chances.

Maldini became the third generation of his family to score for the club after Cesare and Paolo, both former Italian and European champions with Milan.

The goal came 13 years and 179 days after Paolo's last Serie A strike in 2008, while Cesare last netted 60 years and 22 days ago in 1961.

A beaming Paolo, who is now the technical director at Milan, was in the stands to celebrate his son's achievement, and Pioli had some advice for the midfielder.

"He needs to be a bit quicker to lose his marker. Today (Spezia midfielder) Mehdi Bourabia was tracking him closely and he should have got a few metres away from him," Pioli said. "He can only develop and he has everything to do well in the future."

Daniel agreed he still had a lot to learn at this level but felt he was improving with his father in his corner.

He said: "My teammates help me loads, the coach gives me advice... He's demanding, rightly so, but he helps me out. He's my dad."

