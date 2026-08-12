Dalic named UAE coach after leaving Croatia

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Portugal v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - July 2, 2026 Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Aug 12 - Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic has been appointed coach of the United Arab Emirates, the country's football association (UAEFA) said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old left his role as Croatia coach in July after their World Cup campaign ended in the round of 32 with a 2-1 defeat by Portugal.

"Welcome, Zlatko Dalic. The UAE Football Association is pleased to announce the appointment of the Croatian as the new Head Coach of the UAE National Team," the UAEFA posted on X.

Dalic returns to the UAE, where he led Al Ain to the domestic league title in 2015, replacing Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu.

During his nine years in charge of Croatia, Dalic guided the team to the 2018 World Cup final, a third-place finish in 2022 and the 2023 Nations League final.

The UAE will face South Korea, Vietnam and Yemen in Group E of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS