Czechs make five changes, South Africa ditch defensive formation

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ATLANTA, June 18 - South Africa manager Hugo Broos has ditched his experiment with a five-man defence, used in their opening loss to Mexico, for their World Cup Group A match with the Czech Republic on Thursday, while the Czechs make five changes from the side which started in their defeat to South Korea.

• South Africa revert to four at the back.

• Thalente Mbatha replaces suspended South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole.

• Tomas Holes comes in for Stepan Chaloupek in the Czech defence.

• Czechs go with two up front, Adam Hlozek partners Patrik Schick.

• Former Czech captain Tomas Soucek starts on the bench.

Lineups:

Czech Republic: Matej Kovar; Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Ladislav Krejci; Vladimir Darida, Lukas Cerv, Michal Sadilek, Alexandr Sojka; Adam Hlozek , Patrik Schick.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon; Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams; Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners. REUTERS