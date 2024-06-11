Czechs beat North Macedonia 2-1 in their final Euro 2024 warm-up

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Czech Republic v North Macedonia - Malsovicka Arena, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - June 10, 2024 Czech Republic's Antonin Barak celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Czech Republic v North Macedonia - Malsovicka Arena, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - June 10, 2024 Czech Republic's Tomas Holes in action with North Macedonia's Milan Ristovski REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Czech Republic v North Macedonia - Malsovicka Arena, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - June 10, 2024 Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Czech Republic v North Macedonia - Malsovicka Arena, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - June 10, 2024 Czech Republic's Jan Kuchta in action with North Macedonia's Jani Atanasov REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Czech Republic v North Macedonia - Malsovicka Arena, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - June 10, 2024 Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek before the match REUTERS/David W Cerny
Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 02:23 AM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 02:23 AM

PRAGUE - The Czech Republic laboured to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia with two second-half penalties on Monday in their final tune-up for Euro 2024 as the hosts rarely threatened a team that failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek made nine changes from the 7-1 win over Malta on Friday, fielding a likely starting team for the Euros with midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Patrik Schick.

The Czechs struck first on the hour when Schick converted a penalty after a foul on Soucek. Isnik Alimi levelled five minutes later when he headed home a rebound off the post before Antonin Barak notched the winning penalty in added time.

The Czechs, who will go to Germany without Michal Sadilek after the Twente Enschede midfielder injured himself on a tricycle at the weekend, start their Euro campaign on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig before facing Georgia and Turkey. REUTERS

