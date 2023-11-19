Czech Republic trio sent home on eve of vital Euro qualifier

The Czech Republic have expelled three players from their squad a day before they take on Moldova in a decisive Euro 2024 qualifier, the Czech Football Association (FACR) said on Sunday.

The Czechs drew 1-1 away to Poland on Friday in their Group E qualifier which leaves them in second place, and must avoid defeat at home to Moldova on Monday to secure automatic qualification to the Euro finals.

"On Saturday night, three players of the national team fundamentally violated the internal rules of the national team," the FACR posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal and Jan Kuchta have left the national team camp with immediate effect due to the decision of the national team management."

All three players started Friday's draw in Poland and had travelled back to Olomouc in the Czech Republic with the squad on Saturday. Local media has reported that the players spent the night at a local nightclub. REUTERS