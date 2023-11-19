Czech Republic trio sent home on eve of vital Euro qualifier

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Albania v Czech Republic - Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania - October 12, 2023 Czech Republic's Jakub Brabec in action REUTERS/Florion Goga/ File Photo
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Poland v Czech Republic - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - November 17, 2023 Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Czech Republic's Vladimir Coufal REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/ File Photo
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group E - Poland v Czech Republic - PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland - November 17, 2023 Poland's Bartosz Slisz in action with Czech Republic's Jan Kuchta REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/ File Photo
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

The Czech Republic have expelled three players from their squad a day before they take on Moldova in a decisive Euro 2024 qualifier, the Czech Football Association (FACR) said on Sunday.

The Czechs drew 1-1 away to Poland on Friday in their Group E qualifier which leaves them in second place, and must avoid defeat at home to Moldova on Monday to secure automatic qualification to the Euro finals.

"On Saturday night, three players of the national team fundamentally violated the internal rules of the national team," the FACR posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal and Jan Kuchta have left the national team camp with immediate effect due to the decision of the national team management."

All three players started Friday's draw in Poland and had travelled back to Olomouc in the Czech Republic with the squad on Saturday. Local media has reported that the players spent the night at a local nightclub. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top