Czech coach Koubek blames travel fatigue, ‘stupid mistakes’ for World Cup exit

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Coach Miroslav Koubek said Czech football urgently needed to raise its technical standards to compete internationally.

MEXICO CITY - Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek blamed “stupid mistakes” and exhaustion from heavy travel for his team’s World Cup exit after a 3-0 defeat by co-hosts Mexico on June 25 left them bottom of Group A.

Koubek said Czech football urgently needed to raise its technical standards to compete internationally following their return to the World Cup after a 20-year absence.

Koubek defended dropping striker Patrik Schick, saying Adam Hlozek was preferred for his physical condition and suitability to the team’s offensive strategy.

He cited a draw with South Africa as a critical missed opportunity, which left the Czech Republic with just one point from their opening two matches.

Koubek said heavy travel between venues, including flights to Mexico City, left players exhausted, questioning why Mexico were not required to travel to Dallas.

Midfielder Denis Visinsky was heavily affected by the high altitude in Mexico City, Koubek added, while many players arrived already fatigued from their club seasons.

“I have a contract and I don’t give up any fights... I will definitely fulfil my contract,” Koubek said when asked about his future.

“Czech football has been lagging behind, we need to improve our play... select players who can compete at this level,” he said. REUTERS