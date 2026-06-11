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Czech coach brushes off pressure of 20-year World Cup absence

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Czech Republic Press Conference - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 10, 2026 Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek during the press conference REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Czech Republic Press Conference - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 10, 2026 Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek during the press conference REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 10 - Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek said on Wednesday he was unfazed by the growing pressure of leading the team into their first World Cup in 20 years.

He also backed their tactical plan to snuff out the threat of South Korea's danger man Son Heung-min in their opening Group A match on Thursday.

"I've been doing this for so long that these things don't make me nervous," Koubek told reporters, dismissing the weight of the nation's two-decade drought.

Koubek praised 33-year-old Son as a "true legend" who posed the main threat in a dangerous South Korean attack.

However, the coach backed his defence, noting they had "played against major football stars" and were capable of handling the Asian side's top forwards.

Lacking the kind of big name who led the Czechs at their last World Cup appearance in 2006, the current team will rely on a combative, physical style aimed at grinding out results against more technical opponents.

"Everything will depend on tactics and how we utilise our strengths," said Koubek, highlighting team play, unity, and fulfilling childhood dreams as the squad's core motivators.

"We definitely need to maintain discipline and strategy in the game."

Koubek stamped his authority on the team after taking over following an embarrassing qualifying loss to the Faroe Islands, guiding them through the playoffs to reach the tournament being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Following their opener, the Czech Republic will face South Africa and Mexico. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.