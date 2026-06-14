Curacao have nothing to lose on World Cup debut, says Advocaat

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HOUSTON, June 13 - Tiny Curacao have nothing to lose as they make their World Cup debut against Germany in Houston on Sunday, says coach Dick Advocaat, who has a plan to be disrupters at the finals.

Curacao, who rely heavily on their diaspora in the Netherlands for players, are the smallest nation by both population and size to qualify for a World Cup but have big dreams and will not bow to any opponent.

“We are a small country compared to Germany, but we will make life difficult for them and be a tough team to play,” Advocaat told reporters on Saturday.

“It sometimes happens that small teams, amateur teams, beat much bigger sides. In the Netherlands, this happens regularly.

“Germany will be the dominant team and we have to respond to that. We are going to use the space that Germany will create (when they attack) and benefit from it.”

Advocaat, 78, will become the oldest coach in World Cup history on Sunday and says his team feels no pressure.

“We have nothing to lose. The expectation is not that high outside of us as a squad, because we think we can surprise people. Just being here is great for the players and the country, but we also have to show people what we are made of.”

Advocaat hailed the atmosphere within the squad as one of the best in his long coaching career, which includes World Cup appearances with South Korea and the Netherlands.

“The team spirit here is something I have never experienced before,” he said. “We have everything to gain for the island and it is amazing to be a part of this. When you see what the team has achieved, it makes you proud as a coach.”

Advocaat confirmed he has a clean bill of health in the squad ahead of the game.

"All are fit and can play and everybody looks fresh,” he said.

Ecuador and Ivory Coast are also in the group. REUTERS