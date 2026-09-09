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Curacao extend manager Advocaat's contract after turbulent year

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Curacao v Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Curacao coach Dick Advocaat before the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Curacao v Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Curacao coach Dick Advocaat before the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Sept 9 - Curacao manager Dick Advocaat has signed a contract extension keeping him in charge through July, the country's football federation announced on Wednesday.

The agreement ensures stability following a turbulent period for the Dutch coach and the Caribbean nation. Advocaat originally led Curacao to a historic qualification for the recent World Cup before stepping down, only to return in May, replacing Fred Rutten.

"This is a fantastic group to work with," Advocaat said. “We have achieved something special together, and I look forward to continuing to build on what we have accomplished with the players and staff."

Curacao finished bottom of Group E at the World Cup in North America, earning a point when they held Ecuador to a 0-0 draw on June 21.

Advocaat will soon announce his squad for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.