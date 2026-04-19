Matheus Cunha strike earns Manchester United a 1-0 win at Chelsea

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Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring what turned out to be the winning goal against Chelsea.

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LONDON - A 43rd-minute strike from Matheus Cunha earned Manchester United a 1-0 victory at Chelsea on April 18, taking them a big step towards Champions League football next season.

Cunha fired home from a pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross with United’s first shot on target.

“I feel three points closer (to Champions League), we have another game that we have to win,” player of the match Fernandes told TNT Sports.

“We know we need points to get that place secured and we will do everything possible to be as quick as possible.”

Michael Carrick’s visitors resisted waves of Chelsea attacks with the home side hitting the woodwork three times through Estevao, Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea’s failure to find the net despite attempting 21 shots to United’s four condemned them to their fourth Premier League defeat in a row without scoring and opened up a 10-point gap between the sides.

Chelsea enjoyed nearly 60 per cent possession and had 40 touches in the opposition box to United’s 10 but the visitors’ scratch defensive partnership of Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui held firm.

United rose to 58 points in the Premier League ahead of Aston Villa on 55 and Liverpool on 52. Chelsea remained sixth but with their chances of reaching the Champions League places severely dented.

Beleaguered Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said he still believed the side could make the top five by the end of the season.

“It is about results and we haven’t got a result today we should have. The small things add up but we have to keep working hard,” Rosenior said. REUTERS