Crystal Palace eye unique quadruple against Liverpool

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, April 24 - Crystal Palace have the chance to make history at Anfield on Saturday as they seek a fourth victory of the season against Liverpool -- something no club has ever achieved.

Oliver Glasner's side beat Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, beat them 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League and then won 3-0 at Anfield in the League Cup.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League and seeking to nail down a spot in next year's Champions League while Palace are 13th but still in with a chance of European qualification.

"I think when you talk before a season and say: 'OK, we win once against Liverpool', you would say 'yeah, it's good'. And if you say we'd win twice against Liverpool, you would say, 'well, it would be very good'. And you say we win three times against Liverpool, it's amazing.

"And now we have the opportunity to win four times against Liverpool in one season. I think that's something unique.

"First of all, you don't play a team like Liverpool four times a year very often. And on the other side, then having already three wins, that's massive for us, and that's why we're really highly motivated, because maybe this will never happen again, and it's a massive chance."

When Glasner announced in January that he would leave at the end of the season, there were fears that Palace's season would stagnate. But they are unbeaten in the Premier League since March 1 and in the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

The Austrian said there was still plenty to play for.

"When you look at the Premier League table, there are maybe just two teams who can't change their situation in the Premier League, Wolves and Burnley, because both are relegated right now," Glasner said.

"I think also this is maybe a little bit unique at this stage. There is no team that isn't playing for anything. Liverpool, they want to qualify for the Champions League.

"But we have an extra motivation, so everybody should look forward to this game." REUTERS