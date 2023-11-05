Crystal Palace beat beleaguered Burnley 2-0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - November 4, 2023 Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell scored as Crystal Palace gave Burnley their sixth consecutive home defeat this season with a 2-0 victory on Saturday, the Eagles' first win in four Premier League games.

Roy Hodgson's side climbed provisionally into 10th in the table on 15 points after 11 games, while Vincent Kompany's beleaguered Clarets, who have yet to win at Turf Moor this campaign, remained firmly in the drop zone with four points.

The home side started well but it was Crystal Palace who got on the scoreboard when Burnley's dawdling defender Jordan Beyer lost possession to Jordan Ayew and he raced into the box to cross to fellow Ghanaian Schlupp for a tap-in.

Mitchell doubled Palace's lead in the 94th with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Burnley's best chance came a few minutes before the interval when Luca Koleosho raced on to a long pass before a last-ditch sliding tackle from Joachim Andersen halted what had looked like a certain goal. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top