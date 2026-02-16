Crunch time for Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe-Vinicius Jr partnership

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (left) celebrating with teammate Vinicius Jr after scoring a late winner in the 2-1 La Liga triumph over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Feb 1.

– French superstar Kylian Mbappe is poised to return for Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off clash at Benfica on Feb 17, after resting at the weekend.

The availability of the team’s top scorer and best player is excellent news for coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

But it raises the question of whether Los Blancos lose too much balance when both he and Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr line up in attack together.

That problem is further exacerbated when Jude Bellingham is available too, but the England international is injured and will not feature against Jose Mourinho’s side in Lisbon.

All three stars lined up for Real in the league phase against Benfica in late January, as Los Blancos fell to a damaging 4-2 defeat that left them facing a play-off round tie against the same opponents.

Mbappe struck twice for Real in that match and is the Champions League top marksman with 13 goals.

However, Real were outplayed and unpicked by Mourinho’s side, who secured their own play-off round spot thanks to Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin’s stunning 98th-minute header.

With Mbappe an unused substitute against Real Sociedad on Feb 14 because of knee discomfort, Vinicius shone as Arbeloa’s team ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian won and converted two penalties in one of his best displays of a mixed campaign.

“Since I’ve arrived he’s had games at a really high level... he’s a player who goes beyond the statistics, how he can change a game, condition opponents, the number of players he can attract,” enthused Arbeloa.

“He is one of the best in the world, and it is a privilege to coach him.”

As Real’s key attacker against La Real and operating in plenty of space, Vinicius put his stamp on the game.

However, he will have to share the star billing with Mbappe at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz.

“(Mbappe) is doing very well. Obviously, he has been dealing with these minor issues for quite some time this season,” said Arbeloa.

“He is making a great effort every time he steps on the field, and we have decided not to take risks so that he will be ready to start the match on Tuesday.”

Arbeloa has made it clear since replacing Xabi Alonso at the helm in January that he intends to lean on Real’s star players when they are available.

Alonso’s rotation policy and attempt at a meritocracy did not suit some of Real’s stars and Arbeloa’s strategy of keeping them content, from former coach Carlo Ancelotti’s playbook, seems to be working reasonably well.

Vinicius’ form has risen sharply since Arbeloa’s arrival, after a long goal drought impacted Alonso’s stint at the helm.

However, Ancelotti could not solve the problem either and, while the immense quality of Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham and Co can help Real overpower most teams, they can also come undone easily against well-prepared opponents.

Real’s Galactico gamble between 2000 and 2006 ended badly, with superstars including Luis Figo, David Beckham and Ronaldo winning limited silverware with the club.

Mbappe and Vinicius have at least said they enjoy playing with each other, and they mesh better now than during the first months after the Frenchman’s arrival last season, when they often occupied similar spaces.

Yet, with neither particularly fond of pressing or fulfilling defensive duties, it makes life hard for the rest of the team behind them.

After beating Sociedad, midfielder Federico Valverde praised the team’s grit.

“Everyone worked hard... you could tell that we were defending as a team during the whole game,” said the Uruguayan midfielder.

Whether they can repeat that against Benfica on Feb 17, and other top opposition down the line, with both Vinicius and Mbappe in the team is the key question yet to be answered. AFP