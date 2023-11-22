Crowd violence delays start of Argentina v Brazil World Cup qualifier

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Fans clash with security staff in the stands causing a delay to the start of the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Fans clash in the stands with security staff causing a delay to the start of the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates speak to fans after clashes with security staff cause a delay to the start of the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 21, 2023 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and teammates react as fans clash with security staff in the stands causing a delay to the start of the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
27 sec ago

RIO DE JANEIRO - The Argentina team withdrew from the pitch before the kick-off of their World Cup qualifier against Brazil on Tuesday after police clashed with fans at Maracana Stadium.

Locals and Argentinian fans started fighting during the playing of the national anthems prompting the Brazilian police to charge the visiting contingent, who responded by ripping up and throwing seats.

The world champion Argentinian team eventually returned to the pitch after the situation calmed and the match between South America's fiercest footballing rivals started after a delay of about 30 minutes. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top