Croatia drop Gvardiol, Ghana recall Sulemana

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PHILADELPHIA, June 27 - Croatia dropped Josko Gvardiol in one of three changes for Saturday's final World Cup Group L match against Ghana, who also made three switches, leaving out forward Inaki Williams.

• Ghana have booked their place in the next round and coach Carlos Queiroz brings Kamaldeen Sulemana into the attack for the game in Philadelphia, with Derrick Luckassen coming into the defence in place of Jerome Opoku.

• A win for Croatia would guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

• Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic gives starts to Ante Budimir and Nikola Vlasic for the first time in this World Cup, and forward Petar Sucic gets a recall.

• Manchester City's Gvardiol is on the bench for Croatia after starting the first two games.

• England are assured of a spot in the round of 32 and face eliminated Panama in the other Group L match.

Lineups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ante Budimir, Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya REUTERS