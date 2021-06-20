Critics not convinced about Azzurri

ROME • Italy look to make it 11 wins in a row in all competitions when they meet Wales in their last Euro 2020 Group A match today, with last-16 qualification already secured. But some have doubts about how far the Azzurri can go in the tournament.

Roberto Mancini's men have won their last 10 games, going 965 minutes without conceding, while scoring 31 goals in that run.

They are also unbeaten in their last 29 matches in all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Portugal in September 2018. If they avoid defeat against Wales, they will equal their all-time longest unbeaten run of 30 games between 1935 and 1939.

Yet, even though they brushed past their first two Euro 2020 opponents with 3-0 wins, some pundits believe their form is not as impressive as it might seem.

"I think the first two games were easy. I don't think they've been really tested," former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira said of the wins over Turkey and Switzerland. "They have a lack of intensity, power and pace to be even more dangerous going forward.

"I think it's a bit too early to take Italy into consideration that they can go until the end."

Others suggest that in their long unbeaten run, Italy have not faced many high-ranking teams, although they have drawn with European champions Portugal.

Wales, who have four points, go into today's match buoyed by a 2-0 win over Turkey. That should be enough to get them through to the last 16, but results elsewhere could still dictate how things pan out.

A draw in Rome will guarantee them second spot in Group A, while a win would see them top the group. Even a defeat could see Wales finish runners-up if Switzerland (one point) fail not only to beat Turkey (zero) but also to make up their five-goal deficit on Robert Page's side.

Even then, Wales would almost certainly progress as one of the four best third-placed sides.

In Group B, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a "successful operation" six days after suffering a cardiac arrest, the Danish Football Union announced on Friday.

He was able to visit his team-mates at their training base in Helsingor, north of Copenhagen. He will now return home to spend time with his family.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ITALY V WALES

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, 11.50pm