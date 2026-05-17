Cristiano Ronaldo suffers more agony as Al Nassr lose 1-0 in AFC Champions League Two final

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Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 16.

– Cristiano Ronaldo suffered heartache for the second time in a week when his Saudi club Al Nassr were stunned at home 1-0 by Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) final on May 16.

Ronaldo’s wait for his first piece of silverware since joining Al Nassr in a big-money deal in 2023 was extended by the Japanese team, who withstood a second-half barrage by the Saudi side.

In front of 26,000 fans at the King Saud University Stadium, Al Nassr were hot favourites to become the first Saudi Arabian side to win the ACL2, the second-tier Asian club competition equivalent to UEFA’s Europa League.

But it was Gamba, the Asian Champions League winners in 2008, who sealed victory to claim their 10th major title.

Their 18-year-old goalkeeper Rui Araki’s one-handed save denied Abdulrahman Ghareeb early on and Al Nassr’s Senegal star Sadio Mane blasted into the side-netting midway through the first half before Gamba took the lead against the run of play in the 30th minute.

Issam Jebali received a pass from Tokuma Suzuki in the middle and threaded the ball into the box for an unmarked Deniz Hummet, who found the bottom right corner with what turned out to be the only shot on target for German coach Jens Wissing’s team.

“We never stopped believing in ourselves and we kept running till the end,” said Wissling. “Al Nassr are a great side but my players fought till the final whistle. They kept their concentration and made sure we stuck to the gameplan.”

Ronaldo sent his header off a free-kick inches wide on the stroke of half-time and Al Nassr remained on top in the second half, but they could not find a way through despite taking 20 shots to Gamba’s three.

“I feel amazing to bring this 10th title to Gamba, this title to our supporters. Thank you everyone for believing in us and all the support we got,” Hummet said. “I’m happy to score and help the team... All of my teammates, we did an amazing job today together.”

Jebali was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament after recently missing out on World Cup selection for Tunisia, who face Japan in Group F on June 20.

The tournament top scorer is BG Tampines Rovers’ Malta international forward Trent Buhagiar, who racked up eight goals to take the Singapore Premier League side to the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the week, Ronaldo had been forced to wait longer for a first Saudi Pro League title when Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento conceded a bizarre stoppage-time own goal that gave second-placed Al Hilal a 1-1 draw.

A win would have secured a first Saudi domestic title for the Portuguese great, who then endured more agony in Riyadh four days later.

“The dream is close,” Ronaldo wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers on May 13, after his side had been seconds from the league title glory against Al Hilal.

“Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!”

Al Nassr are two points ahead of Al Hilal with one game to play and can seal the title at home to Damac on May 21.

Al Hilal play their final match away to Al Fayha on the same night.

The 41-year-old will be playing in his sixth and final World Cup when the June 11-July 19 tournament takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. AFP, REUTERS