Cristiano Ronaldo missed match due to frustration with Saudi's PIF: Reports

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match agianst Al Kholood on Jan 30. R

Frustration about Al-Nassr’s quiet transfer window motivated Cristiano Ronaldo to sit out of the club’s 1-0 win against Al-Riyadh on Feb 2, multiple media outlets reported.

The Portuguese superstar forward decided to recuse himself from head coach Jorge Jesus’ squad because Al-Nassr, the second-place team in the Saudi Pro League table, had not made a significant addition before the closure of the window on Feb 2.

Al-Nassr won its fifth consecutive league match to move one point behind unbeaten archrival Al-Hilal, who have acquired legendary striker Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate.

Ronaldo is not injured, ill or out of favour with Jesus, ESPN reported. Nor does he intend to leave Al-Nassr, which signed him to a lucrative two-year contract extension in June 2025.

According to CBS Sports, senior club officials understand Ronaldo’s vexation with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund that owns Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and two other Pro League sides.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on Feb 5, has scored 91 goals in 95 league matches for Al-Nassr since he arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in 2023.

He is the sport’s all-time leading scorer with 961 goals for club and country. REUTERS