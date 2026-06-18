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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match against DR Congo.

HOUSTON – A boy, no older than 10, had “CR7” shaved on the side of his head. Another wore the Portugal legend’s famous initials painted proudly across his face.

A handwritten sign declared, “CR7 = G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time)”.

Another carried a simpler, more heartfelt message: “Gracias Ronaldo.”

In a city known for flights into space, children and adults alike came ready to worship the astronomical feats of one of their own – Cristiano Ronaldo.

Record holder extraordinaire for most international appearances (229), international goals (143), all-time scorer in the Champions League (140), the 41-year-old superstar arrived in Houston to the cheers and chants from the red cavalry of Portuguese fans among the 68,777-strong crowd in the NRG stadium.

Already a day before the gauntlet had been laid down by his football nemesis Lionel Messi, who struck the first salvo in Kansas City. A maiden World Cup hat-trick, no less.

The question on everyone’s minds was: What would Ronaldo do?

On June 17, the Portuguese rocket was set for launch, but there would be no blast off. At the final whistle, it was the Democratic Republic of Congo who stole the show, as the African underdogs – in their return to the World Cup stage after 52 years – frustrated world No. 7 Portugal and their talisman with a 1-1 draw.

For most of the match, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remained a peripheral figure, struggling to impose himself on proceedings.

Fans who came to witness the trademark “siuuu” goal celebration from their football hero had little to cheer for. Instead, it was the boisterous Congolese who mocked Ronaldo as they danced their way out of the stadium in delight.

Pedro Pinto, 27, a Portuguese based in New York said he was disappointed by the performance by the national team but refused to pin the blame on Ronaldo.

Pinto said: “I think the whole team must take responsibility. How can Ronaldo score if there are no good chances. We were very poor today.”

Ricardo Moreno, a 25-year-old Mexican who made the journey to see Ronaldo in the flesh, concurred.

“Yes I expected more from him, but also I think he did not get much help,” he said. “I hope he does better in the next games. This is just the start.”

With skipper Ronaldo at the helm in his record-sixth World Cup appearance – only Messi has the same number at this tournament – the day appeared to start in perfect fashion for Portugal when they took the lead inside six minutes after Joao Neves headed home from 15 metres.

But they allowed DR Congo to grow into the game and the Africans were rewarded deep in first-half stoppage time, when an unmarked Yoane Wissa headed in a cross from Arthur Masuaku.

Hounded by the Congolese defence, Ronaldo grew frustrated at the lack of service, throwing his arms in the air on multiple occasions.

It looked like his moment had arrived in the 68th minute, when Francisco Conceicao squared to him on the edge of the six-yard box.

But the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man could only stab at the ball with his right foot, as his effort flew wide of the post.

Ronaldo flapped his lips. Behind him Bruno Fernandes signalled with annoyance that the skipper should have left it for him. Conceicao had his hands on his head.

DR Congo players celebrate their goal during the 2026 World Cup match against Portugal. PHOTO: AFP

Five minutes later, another chance fell Ronaldo’s way in the box but he fired that wide too. Portugal fans in the stands were growing audibly agitated.

But when the Portuguese Peacock looked up to the jumbotron and shook his head at his own image, the crowd erupted into chants of “viva Ronaldo”.

Their hero could only look on, powerlessly, before he gestured animatedly at his teammates.

In a stadium that witnessed the “Nipplegate” controversy of Super Bowl XXXVIII – when Justin Timberlake accidentally exposed Janet Jackson during the half-time show in 2004 – Ronaldo flirted with opening day humiliation.

While Messi had shown he was still gloriously relevant, Ronaldo was losing the battle to prove he was not yesterday’s man.

Portugal will be looking to go deep in the tournament, but the signs were troubling in their first match against a 43rd-ranked side.

Ronaldo had the fewest touches (25) of any Portugal player who featured for more than 45 minutes.

Yet he stayed on the pitch, as head coach Roberto Martínez clung to the belief that his captain could still conjure a miracle.

But it was not to be.

At the final whistle, the Congolese players leapt in jubilation as their substitutes and staff cleared the bench in record time to join them on the pitch, their fans in Houston and back home revelling in a performance to remember for years to come.

Ronaldo stood away from his teammates, hands on hips.

Perhaps it was a moment of self-reflection, or resignation.

On a day when Portugal was expected to paint the town red, it was the blue-clad Congolese who were partying well into the night in Houston.

Shams Kibonge, 25, a Congo-born student based in Washington, said: “We are so proud of our players. I did not expect this because we are back after 52 years and this is Portugal.

“This is an incredible result. I hope this will be a special World Cup for us.”

For their opponents, the World Cup has just begun but already they are feeling the blues.