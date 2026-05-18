Cremonese coach praises Jamie Vardy’s impact after his goal boosts survival hopes

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Cremonese's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring in a 3-0 win over Pisa in a Serie A match on May 10.

LOMBARDY – Cremonese coach Marco Giampaolo watched in awe as 39-year-old Jamie Vardy tore around the pitch on May 17 and said the former Leicester City striker was on a “superior level” after his goal against Udinese gave them a fighting chance of Serie A survival.

Vardy, who scored 200 goals in 500 appearances for Leicester before joining Cremonese in 2025, netted the only goal in a 1-0 win that left 18th-placed Cremonese just one point below 17th-placed Lecce heading into the final match of the season.

“Vardy is a great player, he relishes the match situation and wants to be a protagonist,” Giampaolo told DAZN.

“When he accelerates, he’s pushing so hard that he leaves welts in the turf. You realise when you are dealing with a player of a superior level.”

Vardy missed four games due to a muscle injury but has helped Cremonese regain momentum on his return, scoring in a 3-0 win over already-relegated Pisa last week.

They finish their campaign against Como on May 24, while Lecce take on Genoa. REUTERS