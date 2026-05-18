Straitstimes.com header logo

Cremonese coach praises Jamie Vardy’s impact after his goal boosts survival hopes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cremonese's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring in a 3-0 win over Pisa in a Serie A match on May 10.

Cremonese's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring in a 3-0 win over Pisa in a Serie A match on May 10.

PHOTO: EPA

Google Preferred Source badge

LOMBARDY – Cremonese coach Marco Giampaolo watched in awe as 39-year-old Jamie Vardy tore around the pitch on May 17 and said the former Leicester City striker was on a “superior level” after his goal against Udinese gave them a fighting chance of Serie A survival.

Vardy, who scored 200 goals in 500 appearances for Leicester before joining Cremonese in 2025, netted the only goal in a 1-0 win that left 18th-placed Cremonese just one point below 17th-placed Lecce heading into the final match of the season.

“Vardy is a great player, he relishes the match situation and wants to be a protagonist,” Giampaolo told DAZN.

“When he accelerates, he’s pushing so hard that he leaves welts in the turf. You realise when you are dealing with a player of a superior level.”

Vardy missed four games due to a muscle injury but has helped Cremonese regain momentum on his return, scoring in a 3-0 win over already-relegated Pisa last week.

They finish their campaign against Como on May 24, while Lecce take on Genoa. REUTERS

More on this topic
Leicester City relegated to third tier just 10 years after shock English Premier League title win
Veteran Jamie Vardy ready to silence doubters in Serie A adventure with Cremonese

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.