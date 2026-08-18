Straitstimes.com header logo

Coventry sign striker Awoniyi from Forest

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 10, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Aug 17 - Coventry City announced the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on Monday, as media reports said the Nigeria striker joined for a fee of around nine million pounds ($12 million).

• Awoniyi, 29, spent his six years as a Liverpool player on various loan spells and had a stint at Union Berlin before joining Forest in 2022.

• He made 90 Premier League appearances for Forest and scored 21 goals.

• An injury from a collision with the post forced Awoniyi to undergo abdominal surgery in May 2025, during which he was placed in an artificially induced coma.

• He returned in July, but suffered a knee injury in November that kept him out for another month last season.

• "I'm really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship," Awoniyi said in a statement.

• Coventry visit Arsenal on Friday for their first Premier League game in 25 years. REUTERS

See more on

Arsenal

Media

Nigeria

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.