Coventry recruit Swiss defender Amenda from Frankfurt

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July 16 - Coventry City have signed Switzerland defender Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old centre back arrives after two seasons with the Bundesliga side, where he made 42 appearances in all competitions. He has seven caps for Switzerland.

"I want to win, I want to help the team and help the club succeed," Amenda said in a statement.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in this beautiful stadium, to meet the fans, to celebrate with them, to win with them. I want to score here as well so I can't wait to get started."

Coventry begin their Premier League campaign away to defending champions Arsenal on August 21. REUTERS