Football: Bundesliga restarts in new reality but Erling Braut Haaland a familiar hero in Dortmund win

DORTMUND (AFP, REUTERS) - The setting may be unfamiliar with the German Bundesliga returning behind closed doors after a two-month coronavirus shutdown. But the identity of the day's first goalscorer was entirely familiar, as Erling Braut Haaland put Borussia Dortmund ahead against Schalke on Saturday (May 16).

The hosts went on to win 4-0 with Raphael Guerreiro scoring a brace alongside a Thorgan Hazard strike. But it was Haaland who grabbed the headlines.

The teenager diverted a low Hazard cross into the far corner of the net in the 29th minute for the first goal of the five matches kicking off on Saturday afternoon on the long-awaited comeback of top-flight football in Europe.

It was a 10th goal in nine Bundesliga appearances for the prolific 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who moved to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter.

Usually the scorer of the first goal in the Ruhr derby - one of the biggest fixtures in German football - could expect to be mobbed by his teammates.

On this occasion, though, Haaland's colleagues respected social distancing recommendations and avoided getting too close as they applauded the smiling and dancing goalscorer.

Haaland also had a hand in the second goal, forcing Schalke goalkeeper Markus Schubert into a poor clearance which led to Guerreiro making it 2-0 just before half-time.

Dortmund’s win leaves them just a point behind leaders Bayern Munich, who play on Sunday at Union Berlin.

The hosts celebrated a first league win over Schalke since November 2015, while the visitors stretched their winless league run to eight games, having scored only twice in the process.

