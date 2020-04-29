Coronavirus: Based in Brunei and Singapore, but Pennock, Plazibat's concern is on loved ones back home

SINGAPORE - In recent weeks, Adrian Pennock has often found himself trekking through the jungles of Brunei.

As life comes almost to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brunei DPMM head coach has turned to clearing his head on walks surrounded by flora and fauna, although his thoughts wander - 11,000km away - to Kent, England, where his family are.

"We're not on complete lockdown over here in Brunei, but it has been very difficult for me," said the 49-year-old Englishman. "I'm on my own and with no training sessions or games, it gets very tedious and very boring. But obviously, the bigger picture is to keep everybody safe."

The 2020 season of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), of which DPMM are defending champions, was suspended on March 24.

Nine days prior (March 15), the Bruneian government had barred all citizens and foreign residents from leaving the country, while introducing safe distancing measures and banning mass gatherings.

That meant Pennock had to remain in the sultanate, away from Tania, his wife of 19 years, and their five children.

His anxiety is amplified given the fact Tania is a frontline worker in the battle against the Covid-19 virus, as a carer for the elderly and the disabled.

Pennock, a former defender for Bournemouth and Norwich City, communicates at least three times a day on video calls with his wife, children and two grandchildren.

"Tania, like all the frontline workers everywhere, are real angels," he said wistfully.

"People say we're all in the same boat but my family are in the UK, and I don't even get to see my players now, and in some ways they're my family here, so it's doubly hard.

"But I also know there are people worse off than myself, people who have lost loved ones and gone through heartache, so I'm not going to feel sorry for myself. I just hope there is a cure for the virus and I pray it comes sooner rather than later."

Another SPL import feeling helpless and concerned for his loved ones' well-being is Hougang United striker Stipe Plazibat. The 30-year-old Croat's mother is also a frontline worker in his hometown of Split, as a nurse at Croatia's second-biggest hospital.

He said: "I'm worried as sometimes, she is assigned to work in the coronavirus centre... My dad is not exactly in perfect health, and if she brings the virus home and he contracts it, it might be hard for him to recover."

Plazibat was supposed to go back home next month (May), during the SPL's scheduled break because of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, but he has scrapped those plans.

"If I go back to Croatia, I need to stay in isolation for 14 days and when I come back to Singapore, I have to do the same and I cannot afford to (be in quarantine) for a month," he explained.

To distract himself, Plazibat last week volunteered with Care Singapore, helping deliver food to families affected by the coronavirus situation.

Because he does not drive or own a motorcycle, he pedalled around on a bicycle for almost two hours around lunchtime, helping to distribute food.

"It was really hot and tiring, but those few hours helped me take my mind off worrying about my mother," he said.

"Also, I felt good because I'm contributing to Singapore's society. And it's also a good workout for me."