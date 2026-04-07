Straitstimes.com header logo

Corinthians hire former Brazil interim coach Diniz

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Fluminense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 20, 2025 Vasco da Gama coach Fernando Diniz before the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Vasco da Gama v Fluminense - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 20, 2025 Vasco da Gama coach Fernando Diniz before the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Google Preferred Source badge

April 7 - Corinthians have appointed former Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz after sacking Dorival Junior amid an eight-match winless run in all competitions, the Brazilian club said late on Monday.

Dorival, also a former Brazil coach, was dismiSssed after Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Internacional in Brazil's Serie A, which left 16th-placed Corinthians two points above the relegation zone.

Former midfielder Diniz, who briefly played for Corinthians, led Fluminense to the Copa Libertadores title in 2023, before winning the Recopa Sudamericana the following year.

During that same period, he also served as Brazil's interim coach for six months, before he was sacked in January 2024 following Brazil's first home defeat in a World Cup qualifying match, a 1-0 loss to Argentina.

Corinthians visit Argentine side Platense in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. REUTERS

See more on

Brazil

Argentina

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.