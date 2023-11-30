Copenhagen snap Bayern's winning run in Champions League with goalless draw

MUNICH, Germany - FC Copenhagen earned a goalless draw at already-qualified Bayern Munich in their Champions League Group A match on Wednesday to snap their opponents' 17-game winning run in group-stage matches and stay in contention for a second-place finish.

The Bavarians have already secured top spot in their group and are on 13 points, with Copenhagen in second on five.

The Danes, who can now qualify with a win over Galatasaray, who are also on five points after drawing 3-3 with last-placed Manchester United, had a last-gasp double chance in the 88th minute but Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied them with two consecutive saves.

Bayern have extended their unbeaten run to 39 straight group-stage matches in the competition. REUTERS