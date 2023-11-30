Copenhagen snap Bayern's winning run in Champions League with goalless draw

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 29, 2023 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane with teammates after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 29, 2023 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action with FC Copenhagen's Nicolai Boilesen and Denis Vavro REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 29, 2023 FC Copenhagen's Lukas Lerager in action with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 29, 2023 FC Copenhagen fans with flares REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v FC Copenhagen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 29, 2023 Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel in action with FC Copenhagen's Denis Vavro and Nicolai Boilesen REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

MUNICH, Germany - FC Copenhagen earned a goalless draw at already-qualified Bayern Munich in their Champions League Group A match on Wednesday to snap their opponents' 17-game winning run in group-stage matches and stay in contention for a second-place finish.

The Bavarians have already secured top spot in their group and are on 13 points, with Copenhagen in second on five.

The Danes, who can now qualify with a win over Galatasaray, who are also on five points after drawing 3-3 with last-placed Manchester United, had a last-gasp double chance in the 88th minute but Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied them with two consecutive saves.

Bayern have extended their unbeaten run to 39 straight group-stage matches in the competition. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top